Latest On Raiders TE Darren Waller

According to Josina Anderson, Raiders TE Darren Waller has discussed a deal with the Raiders that would make him the NFL’s highest-paid tight end at $16 million a year.

Waller hasn’t signed anything yet, which suggests either the specific details of that contract offer could be less favorable than it sounds on the surface, or the Raiders aren’t willing to go that high yet.

He’s also in the process of changing agents right now after leaving Klutch Sports. Vic Tafur says there are rumors that Waller will hire Drew Rosenhaus as his next representative. He has to go through a five-day waiting period before hiring a new agent.

The veteran tight end has practiced minimally during camp due to a hamstring injury.

Waller has two years remaining on his deal and is dramatically underpaid compared to the production Las Vegas has gotten from him the past few years.

Waller, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.39 million rookie contract when Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

The Raiders signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2018 and later locked him up to a three-year extension worth around $9 million per year.

He’s set to make base salaries of $6.25 million in each of the final two years of his deal.

In 2021, Waller appeared in 11 games for the Raiders and caught 55 passes for 665 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

