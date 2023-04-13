Latest On Rumors Regarding Texans GM Nick Caserio

John McClain reportedly recently that there were rumors at the owner’s meeting last month that Texans GM Nick Caserio could leave to return to the Patriots.

McClain says he checked in on the rumor with some sources inside the Texans and they said they didn’t believe it.

McClain believes the entire notion of Caserio departing the Texans is “preposterous” and explains that not only does he still have say on every personnel decision heading into the draft, but he recommended DeMeco Ryans as the team’s next head coach.

Meanwhile, Michael Lombardi said on his podcast that he expects changes to be coming to the Texans’ front office, even if it’s just people being “shifted” around.

“There’s a longer game being played in Houston. I think there’ll be some organizational changes in Houston after the draft. I’m not saying people will be fired, but, organizationally, things will be shifted,” Lombardi said.

McClain adds that Caserio has three years left on his contract that pays him $5 million a year and is stocked with picks for the future. Beyond that, McClain believes it could cost a team “substantial compensation” to get Caserio from the Texans.

Mike Silver has heard talk that 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters would be targeted to replace Caserio.

Texans owner Cal McNair was asked about Caserio and his future with the team at the owner’s meeting.

“None of us knew the storm he was walking into. I think he’s done a fantastic job getting the Texans’ ship through some bad weather. A lot of that was unforeseen. I don’t know that other teams have gone through what we went through. I think he grew through that process. He’s got us in a great spot with the assets we have with DeMeco, draft choices, free agents and the cap space he’s been using to help put our roster together,” McNair said.

There was some reporting back in January that Caserio could be on the hot seat this offseason. However, Houston opted to fire just HC Lovie Smith and retain Caserio.

According to Jay Glazer on the FOX pregame show, he expects either one or both of Texans GM Nick Caserio and HC Lovie Smith will be fired at the conclusion of the season.

Caserio, 47, got into coaching back in 1999 as a graduate assistant at Saginaw Valley State. He spent three years coaching in college before the Patriots hired him as an offensive coaching assistant in 2002.

Caserio later took a personnel assistant job and worked his way up to director of player personnel in 2008. He remained in that position until taking the Texans’ general manager job in 2021.

In two years in Houston, Caserio’s teams have compiled a record of 6-26-1.

We’ll have more on the Texans as the news is available.