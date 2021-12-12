Latest On Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

According to Ian Rapoport, he was able to confirm with a source that Seahawks QB Russell Wilson would waive his no-trade clause for the Broncos, Giants or Saints.

Rapoport reached out to Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers, who publicly released Wilson’s trade list this past offseason. He called Rodgers multiple times but says he did not hear back.

Wilson responded to the report this week, calling it a “non-story.” However, Rapoport points out he didn’t deny the list of teams.

Rapoport also mentions that Rodgers’ release of Wilson’s list this past spring came after the quarterback asked permission to speak with other teams but was denied by the Seahawks.

Wilson’s camp viewed 2021 as a make-or-break year for his status with the team, per Rapoport. But he adds it’s unclear if Seattle felt the same way. Wilson’s contract runs for two more seasons and the Seahawks could theoretically use the franchise tag for two more years after that.

Considering how poorly the season has gone for the Seahawks and questions about HC Pete Carroll and how long he’ll remain the team’s head coach, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear more about Wilson’s future in the coming months.

Wilson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in nine games for the Seahawks and completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 2,042 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Seahawks and Wilson as the news is available.