Latest On Steelers’ Plans At Quarterback, Including Aaron Rodgers & Mason Rudolph

Tom Pelissero shared the latest on where things stand for the Steelers at quarterback as they continue to pursue veteran QB Aaron Rodgers.

Pelissero says the Steelers have had ongoing dialogue with both Rodgers’ agents and Rodgers himself, and are willing to wait for the veteran quarterback to make a decision. With the Vikings off the table for the moment, it’s possible that gets things moving.

He adds Pittsburgh is working on backup plans in case Rodgers doesn’t choose the organization. One that looms large at the moment is QB Mason Rudolph, who re-signed with the team last week. Pelissero says the Steelers have some level of comfort with Rudolph if he has to start, pointing out WR George Pickens is a fan of Rudolph.

The Steelers could also draft a quarterback and met with Alabama QB Jalen Milroe before his pro day.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Rudolph, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,921,866 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.247 million in 2021 when he signed a one-year extension with a base value of $5 million.

Rudolph returned to the Steelers on a one-year deal in 2023 before signing a one-year contract worth up to $3.62 million with the Titans last offseason.

In 2024, Rudolph appeared in eight games for the Titans with five starts, completing 64 percent of his passes for 1,530 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. He added 25 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Steelers’ quarterback situation as the news is available.