Latest On Texans & Deshaun Watson

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier in the day that there’s a “growing sense” from people in and around the Texans’ organization that QB Deshaun Watson has played his last snap for Houston.

According to Schefter, there’s widespread speculation around the league that Houston could trade Watson this offseason or be faced with the real possibility that he could holdout or not report if he isn’t traded.

A source has told ESPN’s Sarah Barshop that the Texans have had internal conversations about possible trade partners and what their quarterback position would look like moving forward without Watson.

Chris Mortensen adds that a growing consensus within the NFL that Watson will force his way out of Houston. Per Mortensen, the Texans believe he will command a high compensation package in a trade.

Meanwhile, a source close to Watson has told Mortensen that the Dolphins “remain prominent as an acceptable landing spot” for Watson due to their culture under HC Brian Flores and the fact that there’s no state income tax in Florida.

There are other teams reportedly monitoring the situation involving Watson should the Texans make him available for trade.

While there are issues within the team involving president of football operations Jack Easterby. A source close to Watson has told Mortensen that firing Easterby would not resolve the issue while adding: “Cal McNair would have to fire Cal McNair.”

The Texans are seriously considering the possibility of hiring one of Watson’s preferred candidates — Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy — as head coach

It’s worth mentioning that the Texans have maintained that Watson is their quarterback and others have reported that they have no intention of trading him, despite his obvious frustration with the team.

Watson, 25, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson and the Texans as the news is available.