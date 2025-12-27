Latest On Titans Head Coach Search

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that while there is currently no frontrunner for the Titans’ head coaching job, the team is expected to decide quickly on a new head coach, given the amount of time they have had to prepare.

Jones mentions several candidates that have been previously mentioned as potential options, including Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, former Packers and Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy.

Three current defensive coordinators have been mentioned, including Packers DC Jeff Hafley, Rams DC Chris Shula, and Chargers DC Jesse Minter.

McCarthy, 62, began his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 1993 as an offensive quality control coordinator. He bounced around with the Packers, Saints and 49ers before the Packers hired him as their head coach in 2006.

The Packers made the decision to move on from McCarthy following a disappointing loss to the Cardinals in Week 13 of 2018. He was out of football in 2019 before being hired by the Cowboys in 2020.

McCarthy and the Cowboys were unable to reach an agreement on an extension, which led to the two parties parting ways.

During his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy led the Packers to a record of 125-77-2 (61.8 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2010.

McCarthy posted a record of 49-35 (58.3 percent) in five years with the Cowboys, with three playoff appearances and a 1-3 record in the postseason.