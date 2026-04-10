Latest On Travis Hunter’s Return From Injury & Position

Jaguars CB/WR Travis Hunter is in the midst of an important offseason, recovering from a season-ending knee injury and becoming a full-time starter on defense.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport dove into an update regarding all things Hunter. Starting with the injury, Rapoport said Hunter’s doing “exceptionally well” in rehab from the torn LCL. Hunter won’t be a full participant in OTAs this offseason, per Rapoport, but Jacksonville does believe he will be fully ready to go come training camp.

Rapoport also reiterated the previous reports that Hunter will be a full-time CB this season and a part-time WR. According to Rapoport, numerous teams thought this was the ideal outline for Hunter coming into the draft last season.

Hunter, 22, was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class and originally committed to Florida State. Hunter later flipped his commitment to Jackson State to play for legendary NFL CB Deion Sanders, becoming the first five-star to sign with an HBCU.

After a season at Jackson State, Hunter followed Sanders to Colorado in 2023. He was a two-way player as both a cornerback and wide receiver, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2024 for his efforts.

The Jaguars used the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to select Hunter. He signed a four-year, $46.65 million fully guaranteed contract with a $30.57 million signing bonus, paid entirely upfront.

In 2025, Hunter appeared in seven games for the Jaguars and caught 28 passes for 298 yards receiving and one touchdown. He also had 15 tackles, a fumble recovery, and three pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Hunter as the news becomes available.