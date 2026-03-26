Latest On Vikings OLB Jonathan Greenard

Earlier this month, it was reported the Vikings were open to trading OLB Jonathan Greenard, as he wants a market correction to his deal, but Minnesota isn’t comfortable giving him a raise because of their limited cap space.

The Vikings would prefer to keep Greenard, but their price was said to be a Day 2 pick if they were to move on from the veteran pass rusher.

Per Alec Lewis of The Athletic, multiple NFC teams explored a potential Greenard trade, but one high-ranking executive said the proposed contract was the main hurdle in a deal at the moment.

Lewis also pointed to the Eagles and Colts as teams who stand out for a Greenard deal, as they are in win-now mode and explored the free agent market for DE Trey Hendrickson and OLB Jaelan Phillips.

The Eagles reportedly checked in on a Greenard deal numerous times, and Lewis noted made note of their draft capital and cap space.

Greenard, 28, was a one-year starter at Florida after transferring from Louisville as a senior. He earned first-team All-SEC honors before the Texans selected him with the No. 90 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Greenard played out the final year of his four-year, $4,584,223 rookie contract that includes an $893,982 signing bonus. He then signed a four-year, $76 million deal with the Vikings as a free agent.

In 2025, Greenard appeared in 12 games for the Vikings and recorded 38 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and three pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Greenard and the Vikings as the news becomes available.