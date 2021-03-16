Leonard Fournette Weighing Offer From Buccaneers Against ‘Strong Bid’ From Seahawks

Albert Breer says Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette is weighing an offer to remain in Tampa Bay against what Breer describes as a strong bid from the Seahawks.

Breer adds QB Tom Brady is recruiting Fournette for the Buccaneers while the Patriots lurk as another option for Fournette.

The former first-round running back had a strong postseason and is looking at his first chance to cash in via free agency this offseason.

Fournette, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2017. The Jaguars declined Fournette’s fifth-year option and later waived him at the start of the 2020 season.

Fournette was entering the final year of his four-year, $27.15 million contract and set to make a base salary of $4.16 million for the 2020 season at the time of his release. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year contract worth up to $3.5 million soon after.

Fournette will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Fournette appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and rushed for 367 yards on 97 carries (3.8 YPC) to go along with 36 receptions for 233 yards receiving and six total touchdowns.