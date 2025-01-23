Liam Coen Informs Bucs He’ll Be Jaguars Next Head Coach

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that Liam Coen has informed the Buccaneers that he’ll be taking the Jaguars head coaching job.

The situation took a bit of a turn earlier in the day after news surfaced that Coen was meeting again with the Jaguars just a few days after withdrawing himself from consideration.

Since then, the two parties have been working to finalize a deal to make Coen the team’s next head coach.

While Jaguars owner Shad Khan claimed that GM Trent Baalke’s presence wouldn’t impact the team’s ability to land their preferred coaching candidate, that obviously proved to not be the case.

Once Baalke was out of the mix, the Jaguars were able to lure Coen back to Jacksonville and ultimately reconsider the job.

Coen, 39, got his start in college coaching at Brown in 2010 working with quarterbacks. He had stints at Rhode Island, UMass, Maine, and Brown again before making the jump to the NFL as an assistant WR coach with the Rams in 2018.

He moved to assistant QB coach in 2020, then was hired away by Kentucky as their offensive coordinator in 2021. The Rams hired him as offensive coordinator for the 2023 season but he opted to return to Kentucky as their offensive coordinator/QBs coach.

He made his return to the NFL in 2024 when the Buccaneers hired him as their offensive coordinator.

In 2024, the Buccaneers’ offense ranked No. 3 in total yards per game, No. 4 in points scored per game, No. 4 in rushing yards per game, and No. 3 in passing yards per game.