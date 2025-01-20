Liam Coen Name To Watch For Jaguars?

According to Jonathan Jones, Buccaneers OC Liam Coen is a name worth keeping an eye on for the Jaguars to potentially fill their head coaching vacancy.

Jacksonville was interested in former Lions OC Ben Johnson but he’s now off the market after agreeing to terms with the Bears, and Jones expects the coaching cycle to start to move quickly now.

Coen would check a lot of the same boxes that had the Jaguars interested in Johnson, as both are innovative young coaches with a background on offense.

Here’s where the Jaguars’ coaching search stands:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interviewed)

Buccaneers OC Liam Coen (Interviewed)

Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Eagles OC Kellen Moore ( Interviewed )

( ) Ravens OC Todd Monken ( Interviewed )

Raiders DC Patrick Graham ( Interviewed )

( ) Former Jets HC Robert Saleh ( Interviewed )

( ) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

Coen, 39, got his start in college coaching at Brown in 2010 working with quarterbacks. He had stints at Rhode Island, UMass, Maine, and Brown again before making the jump to the NFL as an assistant WR coach with the Rams in 2018.

He moved to assistant QB coach in 2020, then was hired away by Kentucky as their offensive coordinator in 2021. The Rams hired him as offensive coordinator for the 2023 season but he opted to return to Kentucky as their offensive coordinator/QBs coach.

He made his return to the NFL in 2024 when the Buccaneers hired him as their offensive coordinator.

In 2024, the Buccaneers’ offense ranked No. 3 in total yards per game, No. 4 in points scored per game, No. 4 in rushing yards per game, and No. 3 in passing yards per game.

We’ll have more on the Jaguars’ coaching search as the news is available.