Lions Activate CB Corey Ballentine From IR, Release CB Parnell Motley To PS

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they’ve activated CB Corey Ballentine from injured reserve and released CB Parnell Motley from their practice squad.
Here’s the Lions updated practice squad:
- LB Tavante Beckett
- DT Bruce Hector
- RB Craig Reynolds
- DB Nickell Robey
- QB Steven Montez
- TE Shane Zylstra
- LB Rashod Berry
- G Parker Ehinger
- WR Javon McKinley (Injured)
- OT Darrin Paulo
- DT Eric Banks
- G Tommy Kraemer
- TE Nick Eubanks
- WR Tom Kennedy
- K Aldrick Rosas
- WR Geronimo Allison
Ballentine, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $2,705,592 contract that includes a $185,592 signing bonus.
The Giants waived Ballentine last year and he was later claimed by the Jets. New York waived him last month and he was later claimed off waivers by the Lions.
In 2021, Corey Ballentine appeared in three games for the Lions but has yet to record a statistic.
