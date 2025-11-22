Lions Activate CB D.J. Reed From IR, Among Five Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 11 game.
The full list includes:
- Lions waived S Erick Hallett and LB Ty Summers.
- Lions activated CB Khalil Dorsey and CB D.J. Reed from injured reserve.
- Lions elevated TE Anthony Firkser to their active roster.
Reed, 28, was a fifth-round pick out of Kansas State by the 49ers in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,771,371 rookie contract and made a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season.
The 49ers waived him with a non-football injury designation in 2020, and the Seahawks later claimed him off waivers.
The Jets signed Reed to a three-year, $33 million deal back in March of 2022. Detroit signed him to a three-year, $48 million contract in March.
In 2025, Reed has appeared in four games for the Lions and recorded 16 tackles, one interception, four pass defenses, and one fumble recovery.
