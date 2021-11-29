Lions Activate CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, Re-Sign CB Parnell Motley To PS

The Detroit Lions announced on Monday they have activated third-round CB Ifeatu Melifonwu from injured reserve.
Detroit also re-signed CB Parnell Motley to the practice squad.
#Lions announce roster moves:
Activated CB Ifeatu Melifonwu from reserve/injured
Re-signed CB Parnell Motley to the practice squad
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 29, 2021
Melifonwu, 22, is the brother of veteran S Obi Melifonwu and was a two-year starter for Syracuse. He was also named third-team All-ACC in 2020. The Lions drafted Melifonwu with pick No. 101 in the third round in 2021.
Melifonwu signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4,785,850 million with a $840,618 million signing bonus.
In 2021, Melifonwu has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded two total tackles, one fumble recovery and one pass defense.
