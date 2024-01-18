Lions Activate LB James Houston, Waive LB Julian Okwara

The Detroit Lions announced they have activated LB James Houston from injured reserve.

In a corresponding move, Detroit waived LB Julian Okwara.

Houston, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Lions out of Jackson State back in 2022. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $3.8 million contract with Detroit.

He made the 53-man roster as a rookie and became the third player in NFL history to start his career with a four-game sack streak.

In 2023, Houston has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded one tackle.

Okwara, 25, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame before the Lions selected him with the No. 67 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He is in the final year of a four-year $4,926,810 rookie contract, which included a $1,143,136 signing bonus.

In 2023, Okwara appeared in nine games for the Lions and recorded seven total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass deflection.