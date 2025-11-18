Lions Activate LB Malcolm Rodriguez From PUP List

The Detroit Lions announced they have activated LB Malcolm Rodriguez from the PUP list.

Rodriguez is working back from a torn ACL suffered last November.

Rodriguez, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract and set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Rodriguez appeared in 10 games for the Lions and recorded 43 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass defense, and one fumble recovery.