Lions Announce Four Moves, Activating WR Jameson Williams

Ian Rapoport reports that the Lions are activating first-round WR Jameson Williams for their upcoming matchup with the Jaguars.
#Lions announce roster moves:
Activated Romeo Okwara from Reserve/PUP and Jameson Williams from Reserve/NFI
Placed Julian Okwara on Reserve/Injured
Elevated Ross Pierschbacher from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive List
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 3, 2022
The team is also activating OLB Romeo Okwara, placing OLB Julian Okwara on injured reserve, and elevating OL Ross Pierschbacher from the practice squad.
Williams, 21, was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021. The Lions traded up and used the No. 12 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
Williams needed surgery for a torn ACL sustained in the National Championship Game, but doctors expect the receiver to make a full recovery and retain his sub-4.3 speed.
Lance Zierlein compared him to veteran WR Will Fuller.
He signed a four-year, $17,461,789 contract that includes a $9,879,483 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.
During his three-year college career, Williams recorded 94 receptions for 1,838 yards (19.6 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with ten kickoff returns for 352 yards (35.2 YPR) and two touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!