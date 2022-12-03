Lions Announce Four Moves, Activating WR Jameson Williams

Ian Rapoport reports that the Lions are activating first-round WR Jameson Williams for their upcoming matchup with the Jaguars.

#Lions announce roster moves: Activated Romeo Okwara from Reserve/PUP and Jameson Williams from Reserve/NFI Placed Julian Okwara on Reserve/Injured Elevated Ross Pierschbacher from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive List — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 3, 2022

The team is also activating OLB Romeo Okwara, placing OLB Julian Okwara on injured reserve, and elevating OL Ross Pierschbacher from the practice squad.

Williams, 21, was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021. The Lions traded up and used the No. 12 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Williams needed surgery for a torn ACL sustained in the National Championship Game, but doctors expect the receiver to make a full recovery and retain his sub-4.3 speed.

Lance Zierlein compared him to veteran WR Will Fuller.

He signed a four-year, $17,461,789 contract that includes a $9,879,483 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his three-year college career, Williams recorded 94 receptions for 1,838 yards (19.6 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with ten kickoff returns for 352 yards (35.2 YPR) and two touchdowns.