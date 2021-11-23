Lions Add CB Corey Ballentine To PS

The Detroit Lions announced they signed CB Corey Ballentine to their practice squad on Tuesday.

The Lions practice squad now includes:

Ballentine, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $2,705,592 contract that includes a $185,592 signing bonus.

The Giants waived Ballentine last year and he was later claimed by the Jets. New York waived him last month and he was later claimed off waivers by the Lions, but the Lions had to waive him last week to make room for QB Tim Boyle.

In 2021, Corey Ballentine has appeared in three games for the Lions but has yet to record a statistic.