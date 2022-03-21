Lions Agree To Terms With LB Chris Board

The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with free-agent LB Chris Board, according to Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo notes that Board will not only have an opportunity to make an impact on special teams, but is expected to compete for a starting spot on Detroit’s defense.

Board, 26, wound up going undrafted out of North Dakota State back in He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Ravens and spent the past four seasons in Baltimore after re-signing with the Ravens last year on a one-year deal.

In 2021, Board appeared in 16 games for Baltimore and tallied 35 total tackles.