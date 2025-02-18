Lions Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

The Detroit Lions have officially announced their coaching staff for the 2025 season.

Here’s a list of new coaches on the team:

Former Buccaneers DL coach Kacy Rodgers as DL coach/run game coordinator

as DL coach/run game coordinator Former Broncos pass game coordinator John Morton as OC

as OC Former Stanford HC David Shaw as pass game coordinator

as pass game coordinator Former UFL OC Bruce Gradkowski as offensive assistant

as offensive assistant Former Iowa State RB coach Tyler Roehl as TE coach

as TE coach Former Texas RB coach Tashard Choice as RB coach

The following is a list of coaching promotions and changes in Detroit:

LB coach Kelvin Sheppard to DC

to DC OL coach Hank Fraley from OL coach to OL coach/run game coordinator

from OL coach to OL coach/run game coordinator Assistant LB coach Shaun Dion Hamilton to LB coach

to LB coach Assistant HC/RB coach Scottie Montgomery to Assistant HC/WR coach

Morton, 55, began his NFL coaching career with the Raiders back in 1993. He has worked for a number of teams including the Packers, Raiders, Jaguars, Chargers and 49ers before the Saints hired him as their WRs coach in 2015. After two years in New Orleans, Morton agreed to become the Jets’ offensive coordinator in 2017.

The Jets elected to fire Morton after one season and he later joined the Raiders as a senior offensive assistant. He had one year with the Lions before joining the Broncos as their passing game coordinator in 2022.

In 2017, the Jets’ offense ranked No. 28 in total yards, No. 24 in points scored, No. 19 in rushing yards and No. 24 in passing yards under Morton.