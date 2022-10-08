Lions Announce Five Moves Including Placing WR Quintez Cephus On IR

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Detroit Lions announced five roster moves on Saturday for their Week 5 game against the Patriots.

The full list includes:

Cephus will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before he can be activated. 

Cephus, 24, was a three-year starter at Wisconsin before being selected by the Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,599,288 that includes a signing bonus of $304,288.

In 2022, Cephus has appeared in four games for the Lions and caught two passes for 15 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

