Lions Announce Five Moves Including Placing WR Quintez Cephus On IR

The Detroit Lions announced five roster moves on Saturday for their Week 5 game against the Patriots.

The full list includes:

Lions signed WR Maurice Alexander and CB A.J. Parker to their active roster.

and CB to their active roster. Lions elevated DB Saivion Smith and K Michael Badgley to their active roster.

and K to their active roster. Lions placed WR Quintez Cephus on injured reserve.

Cephus will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before he can be activated.

Cephus, 24, was a three-year starter at Wisconsin before being selected by the Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,599,288 that includes a signing bonus of $304,288.

In 2022, Cephus has appeared in four games for the Lions and caught two passes for 15 yards receiving and no touchdowns.