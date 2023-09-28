Lions Announce Four Moves Ahead Of Thursday Night Football

The Detroit Lions announced four moves ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Packers, including elevating OT Connor Galvin and S Brandon Joseph from the practice squad.

The Lions also placed OT Matt Nelson on injured reserve and promoted TE Darrell Daniels from the practice squad.

Players can be elevated to the active roster three times per season and return to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers.

Daniels, 28, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Washington back in 2017. Indianapolis later traded Daniels to the Seahawks in return for Marcus Johnson coming out of the preseason.

Daniels was on and off of the Seahawks’ roster in 2018 before being claimed off waivers by the Cardinals toward the end of the year. Arizona re-signed him to a one-year exclusive rights deal before bringing him back on a one-year contract in 2021.

The Texans signed Daniels to a one-year deal for the 2022 season in May but released him in June. He caught on with the Colts back in November but was cut after a week. The Lions signed him to a deal in August.

In 2021, Daniels appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and caught one pass for no yards.