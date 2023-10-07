Lions Announce Four Moves Including Activating WR Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 5 game against the Panthers.

The full list of moves include:

Lions placed FB Jason Cabinda on Injured Reserve.

on Injured Reserve. Lions activated LB Julian Okwara from Injured Reserve.

from Injured Reserve. Lions activated WR Jameson Williams from the exempt list.

from the exempt list. Lions elevated WR Dylan Drummond to their active roster.

Williams was among five players suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy in April.

Williams, 22, was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021. The Lions traded up and used the No. 12 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Williams needed surgery for a torn ACL sustained in the National Championship Game, but he was able to return late in his rookie season.

He signed a four-year, $17,461,789 contract that includes a $9,879,483 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2022, Williams appeared in six games for the Lions and caught one pass for 41 yards and a touchdown to go along with one rush for 40 yards.