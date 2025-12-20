Lions Announce Four Moves, Place S Kerby Joseph On IR

The Lions announced four roster moves on Saturday, including placing S Kerby Joseph from injured reserve. They also activated G Christian Mahogany from the list.

In addition, Detroit elevated OL Kingsley Eguakun and TE Giovanni Ricci from the practice squad.

Mahogany, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Lions out of Boston College in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was named Second-team All-ACC in 2021 and First-team All-ACC in 2023.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,158,388 rookie contract with the Lions, including a $138,388 signing bonus. After being selected by Detroit, he began the season on the NFI list.

In 2025, Mahogany has appeared in eight games for the Lions and started each time at guard.