Lions Announce Four Practice Squad Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed WR Javon McKinley and TE Jared Pinkney to the practice squad.

Detroit made room by releasing LS Beau Brinkley and P Lachlan Edwards from the unit.

Detroit’s practice squad now includes:

LB Tavante Beckett DB Jalen Elliott DT Bruce Hector T Darrin Paulo RB Craig Reynolds DB Nickell Robey TE Brock Wright OLB Jessie Lemonier QB Steven Montez CB Parnell Motley TE Shane Zylstra WR Geronimo Allison G Tommy Kraemer K Ryan Santoso WR Javon McKinley TE Jared Pinkney

Pinkney, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Vanderbilt in the 2020 NFL Draft. He later signed on with the Falcons before being waived coming out of training camp.

Pinkney was on and off of the Falcons’ practice squad before signing a futures deal with the Titans for the 2021 season. Tennessee waived him coming out of the preseason and he landed with the Lions practice squad.

During his college career at Vanderbilt, Pinkney caught 114 passes for 1,560 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 39 games.