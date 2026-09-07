Lions Announce Four Roster Moves Going Into Week 1

The Detroit Lions announced they have promoted LB Joe Bachie to the active roster from the practice squad.

Lions announce roster moves: Placed OG Mason Miller on Practice Squad: Injured Signed LB Joe Bachie to the Active Roster Signed C Seth McLaughlin and RB Jabari Small to the Practice Squad pic.twitter.com/2rbPLub5fV — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 7, 2026

The team also placed G Mason Miller on the practice squad injured list and added C Seth McLaughlin and RB Jabari Small to the unit.

Bachie, 28, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived by the team coming out of camp but returned to the practice squad.

Bachie was waived by the Eagles in 2021 and later claimed off waivers by the Bengals. He was added to their practice squad coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off their active roster.

Cincinnati re-signed Bachie to one-year deals for three seasons before he landed with the Colts in 2025. However he ended up on injured reserve and was later cut. Bachie caught on with the Titans to finish out the season.

The Lions signed Bachie to a one-year deal for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Bachie appeared in five games for the Colts and 10 games for the Titans, recording 29 total tackles and a pass deflection.