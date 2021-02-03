Lions Announce New Coaching Hires, Including Former Jaguars DC Todd Wash As DL Coach

The Lions announced several additions to their coaching staff, including hiring former Jaguars DC Todd Wash as their new DL coach.

#Lions add Todd Wash, Seth Ryan, Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker to coaching staff: https://t.co/DNfmBirbYl — Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 3, 2021

The other hires include:

Assistant WR coach Seth Ryan

Defensive assistants Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker

Wash, 52, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2007 as their defensive quality control coach. He worked his way up to defensive line coach before departing to join the Seahawks in 2011. After Gus Bradley was hired by the Jaguars, Wash followed him to Jacksonville and spent three years as their defensive line coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2016.

He was retained in the same position by new HC Doug Marrone in 2017 and remained as the Jaguars defensive coordinator until Marrone was fired in 2020.

In 2020, the Jaguars’ defense ranked No. 31 in points allowed, No. 31 in total yards allowed, No. 27 in passing yards allowed and No. 30 in rushing yards allowed.