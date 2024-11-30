Lions Announce Six Moves For Week 13

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they’ve made a series of roster moves for their Week 13 game.

The full list includes:

Lions waived WR Maurice Alexander .

Lions placed LB Malcolm Rodriguez and DL Mekhi Wingo on injured reserve

and DL on injured reserve Lions signed DL Myles Adams off of the Seahawks’ practice squad

off of the Seahawks’ practice squad Lions signed LB Kwon Alexander off of the Broncos’ practice squad

off of the Broncos’ practice squad Lions signed DL Jonah Williams off of the Rams’ practice squad

Alexander, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,758,320 contract before agreeing to a four-year contract worth $54 million with the 49ers in 2019.

He was traded to the Saints midseason in 2020 for LB Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round pick. He tore his Achilles late in the season and was released.

Alexander returned to the Saints on a one-year deal before joining the Jets for the 2022 season. He then caught on with the Steelers back in July of 2023 and signed with Denver’s practice squad in September 2024.

In 2024, Alexander has appeared in three games for the Broncos and recorded eight tackles, one pass defense, and one fumble recovery.