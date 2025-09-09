Lions Announce Three Practice Squad Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they have released LB Anthony Pittman from the practice squad.

Additionally, the Lions signed OL Devin Cochran and LB Monty Rice to the practice squad.

Here’s an updated list of the Lions’ practice squad:

DL Myles Adams WR Ronnie Bell OL Trystan Colon DL Keith Cooper DB Erick Hallett TE Zach Horton WR Tom Kennedy WR Jackson Meeks OL Mason Miller OL Michael Niese S Loren Strickland OL Dan Skipper LB Andre Carter QB C.J. Beathard LB Monty Rice OT Devin Cochran

Pittman, 28, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Wayne State in 2019. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and was added to their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

Pittman returned on a futures deal in 2021 and signed an exclusive rights contract in 2022 and 2023. He signed on with the Commanders as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 but was cut coming out of the preseason. Pittman went on to join the Jaguars practice squad in October before the Lions signed him, once again, in December.

He re-signed with Detroit but was among their final roster cuts before re-signing to the practice squad.

In 2024, Pittman appeared in one game for the Jaguars and three games for the Lions, recording three tackles and one pass defense.

In 2025, Pittman has appeared in one game for the Lions and recorded one total tackle.