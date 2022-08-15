Lions Announce Three Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced three roster moves on Monday, waiving TE Nolan Givan and C Ryan McCollum, as well as releasing veteran TE Garrett Griffin.

Griffin, 28, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Air Force back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason his rookie year and re-signed to New Orleans’ practice squad.

He’s bounced on and off the Saints’ practice squad over the last four years.

In 2021, Griffin appeared in 13 games for the Saints and caught four passes for 39 yards and no touchdowns.