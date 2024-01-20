Lions Announce Three Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they’ve re-signed LB Julian Okwara to their Practice Squad and elevated DL Tyson Alualu and FB Jason Cabinda to their active roster for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buccaneers.

Okwara, 25, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame before the Lions selected him with the No. 67 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He is in the final year of a four-year $4,926,810 rookie contract, which included a $1,143,136 signing bonus.

In 2023, Okwara appeared in nine games for the Lions and recorded seven total tackles, a pass defense and a sack.