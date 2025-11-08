Lions Announce Three Roster Moves For Week 10

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they’ve released S Jammie Robinson and activated S Daniel Thomas from injured reserve.

The Lions also elevated OL Michael Niese to their active roster.

Thomas, 27, was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round out of Auburn in 2020. He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie deal.

He then re-signed with the Jaguars on a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

Thomas caught on with the Lions this past offseason.

In 2025, Thomas has appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded two tackles.