Lions Announce Three Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they’ve placed TE T.J. Hockenson on injured reserve and elevated TE Shane Zylstra to their active roster.

The Lions also activated LB Tavante Beckett from the practice squad COVID-19 list.

Hockenson underwent surgery this week to repair a thumb injury, which was expected to knock him out for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Hockenson, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie deal worth $19,821,230.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Lions to pick up in 2022.

In 2021, Hockenson appeared in 12 games for the Lions and caught 61 of 84 targets for 583 yards and four touchdowns.