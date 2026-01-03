Lions Announce Three Week 18 Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced Sunday that they’ve made three moves ahead of their season finale against the Bears.

The full list includes:

Lions placed OL Trystan Colon on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Lions elevated TE Zach Horton and OL Chris Hubbard to their active roster.

Hubbard, 34, signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of UAB back in 2013. He spent his first year on the practice squad before returning to the team on two consecutive one-year contracts.

He signed a five-year, $36.5 million contract with the Browns in March of 2018. In 2020, he and the team reworked that deal to make him a free agent in 2022.

After returning to the Browns on a one-year deal for the 2022 season, Hubbard signed a one-year contract with the Titans in 2023 before joining the 49ers in 2024. He eventually caught on with the Giants before the Lions added him to their practice squad in November.

In 2024, Hubbard appeared in eight games and made three starts for the Giants.