Lions Announce Two Moves, Sign QB C.J. Beathard To Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions officially announced the signing of QB C.J. Beathard to the practice squad.
Lions announce roster moves:
Released DE Isaac Ukwu from the Practice Squad.
Signed QB C.J. Beathard to the Practice Squad. pic.twitter.com/gwarlL8qDH
In a corresponding move, the team released DE Isaac Ukwu.
Detroit’s practice squad now includes:
- DL Myles Adams
- WR Ronnie Bell
- OL Trystan Colon
- DL Keith Cooper
- DB Erick Hallett
- TE Zach Horton
- WR Tom Kennedy
- WR Jackson Meeks
- OL Mason Miller
- OL Michael Niese
- LB Anthony Pittman
- RB Jacob Saylors
- S Loren Strickland
- OL Dan Skipper
- LB Andre Carter
- QB C.J. Beathard
Beathard, 31, was drafted in the third round by the 49ers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.528 million contract and made a base salary of $946,179 for the 2020 season.
Beathard signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Jaguars in 2021 and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he re-signed with the team for one more season. However, he was injured and cut during the preseason.
He had a stint with the Dolphins before returning to Jacksonville. He became an unrestricted free agent in March after playing out his contract.
In 2023, Beathard appeared in seven games for the Jaguars and completed 75.5 percent of his passes for 349 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions.
