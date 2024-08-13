Lions Announce Two Moves

The Lions announced two roster moves on Tuesday, signing CB Essang Bassey and waiving injured LB DaRon Gilbert.

Bassey, 26, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest following the 2020 NFL Draft. Bassey made the active roster coming out of camp his first two years but was waived in December and claimed by the Chargers.

Bassey was waived by the Chargers coming out of the preseason in 2022 and he later signed on with the Broncos. He played for both Denver and the Chargers during the 2023 season.

In 2023, Bassey appeared in 11 games for the Chargers and four games for the Broncos, recording 21 tackles and three pass defenses in two starts.