Lions Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed WR Tom Kennedy to the practice squad and released WR Dylan Drummond in a corresponding move.

Detroit’s practice squad now includes:

WR Maurice Alexander K Michael Badgley T Connor Galvin DB Brandon Joseph OT Max Pircher (International) QB David Blough DT Quinton Bohanna WR Daurice Fountain DE Raymond Johnson T Michael Niese LB Mitchell Agude TE Anthony Firkser RB Mohamed Ibrahim (Injured) RB Jermar Jefferson G Michael Schofield DB Kindle Vildor LB Bruce Irvin WR Tom Kennedy

Kennedy, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Bryant back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Lions re-signed Kennedy to their practice squad soon after and he has been on and off of their roster the past four years. He landed on injured reserve this summer and was cut with a settlement.

In 2022, Kennedy appeared in seven games for the Lions and caught eight passes for 141 yards receiving and no touchdowns.