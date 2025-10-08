Lions Announced Three Moves, Promoted OT Dan Skipper

The Detroit Lions announced they have promoted OT Dan Skipper from the practice squad to the active roster.

The team also officially signed CB Arthur Maulet to the practice squad and placed CB Khalil Dorsey on injured reserve.

Skipper, 30, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas back in 2017. He spent just a few months in Dallas before he was waived and later signed to the Lions’ practice squad.

After a year in Detroit, Skipper had brief stints with the Broncos and Patriots before the Texans signed him to their active roster but waived him in 2019.

The Lions quickly claimed him but waived him after a week and re-signed him to their practice squad. He had a brief stint with the Colts before returning to Detroit.

Skipper returned to the Lions this past March on a one-year deal but was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2024, Skipper appeared in 15 games for the Lions and made five starts.