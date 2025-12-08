Lions Announcing Three PS Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed S Damontae Kazee and DL Pat O’Connor to the practice squad.

Lions announce roster moves: Released WR Andrew Armstrong from the Practice Squad. Signed S Damontae Kazee and DL Pat O’Connor to the Practice Squad. pic.twitter.com/l5Sgbnb5wy — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 8, 2025

In a corresponding move, Detroit cut WR Andrew Armstrong.

Detroit’s practice squad now includes:

DL Myles Adams TE Zach Horton WR Jackson Meeks OL Mason Miller QB C.J. Beathard OT Devin Cochran QB Malik Cunningham

C Kingsley Eguakun DB Chris Smith DB Loren Strickland T Christopher Hubbard DE Ahmed Hassanein DB Erick Hallett TE Giovanni Ricci RB Jabari Small S Damontae Kazee DL Pat O’Connor

Kazee, 32, was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons out of San Diego State back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.68 million contract with the team that included a signing bonus of $288,922.

Kazee played out the final year of his rookie contract and was set to visit with the Lions before deciding to sign with Dallas in 2021.

The Steelers signed Kazee to a one-year deal in 2022 and he returned on another one-year deal each of the following seasons. He caught on with the Browns on a one-year deal for 2025 but was let go during the season.

In 2025, Kazee has appeared in four games for the Browns and recorded no statistics.