Lions Announcing Three PS Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed S Damontae Kazee and DL Pat O’Connor to the practice squad. 

In a corresponding move, Detroit cut WR Andrew Armstrong

Detroit’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. DL Myles Adams
  2. TE Zach Horton
  3. WR Jackson Meeks
  4. OL Mason Miller
  5. QB C.J. Beathard
  6. OT Devin Cochran
  7. QB Malik Cunningham
  8. C Kingsley Eguakun
  9. DB Chris Smith
  10. DB Loren Strickland
  11. T Christopher Hubbard
  12. DE Ahmed Hassanein
  13. DB Erick Hallett
  14. TE Giovanni Ricci
  15. RB Jabari Small
  16. S Damontae Kazee
  17. DL Pat O’Connor

Kazee, 32, was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons out of San Diego State back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.68 million contract with the team that included a signing bonus of $288,922.

Kazee played out the final year of his rookie contract and was set to visit with the Lions before deciding to sign with Dallas in 2021.

The Steelers signed Kazee to a one-year deal in 2022 and he returned on another one-year deal each of the following seasons. He caught on with the Browns on a one-year deal for 2025 but was let go during the season. 

In 2025, Kazee has appeared in four games for the Browns and recorded no statistics. 

