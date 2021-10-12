Lions C Frank Ragnow Undergoing Season-Ending Toe Surgery

According to Ian Rapoport, Lions C Frank Ragnow is having surgery on his toe that will wipe out the rest of his 2021 season.

Rapoport adds Ragnow and the doctors came to the decision this was the best course of action to ensure he’s completely healthy in 2022.

Ragnow is already on injured reserve for Detroit.

Ragnow, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11.7 million contract with the Lions when they picked up his fifth-year option worth $12.657 million guaranteed for the 2022 season.

The Lions then signed Ragnow to a four-year, $52 million extension that made him the NFL’s highest-paid center.

In 2021, Ragnow appeared in four games for the Lions, making four starts for them at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 2 center out of 33 qualifying players.