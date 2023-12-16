Lions Call Up DL Bruce Irvin & K Michael Badgley

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they’ve officially elevated DL Bruce Irvin and K Michael Badgley to their active roster for Week 15.

#Lions have elevated K Michael Badgley and DL Bruce Irvin from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 16, 2023

Irvin, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He spent four years in Seattle before signing a four-year, $37 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2016.

The Raiders cut Irvin loose in 2018 and he later signed on with the Falcons and finished out the season in Atlanta. From there, he agreed to a one-year deal with the Panthers for 2019 and returned to the Seahawks on a one-year deal in 2020 before missing the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

The Bears signed Irvin to their practice squad in 2021, later promoting him to the active roster. He returned to the Seahawks last year before signing on with the Lions a few months ago.

In 2023, Irvin has appeared in one game for the Lions and recorded one tackle and one sack.