Lions CB Emmanuel Moseley Suffers Torn Pec

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Lions CB Emmanuel Moseley suffered a torn pectoral muscle in practice and is out indefinitely.

Moseley, 28, wound up signing on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the 49ers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The 49ers re-signed Moseley to their practice squad after he cleared waivers a day later. The team promoted him to their active roster later in the season and brought him back on an exclusive rights deal.

Moseley later agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $10.1 million with the 49ers in 2021. The Lions added him on a one-year, $6 million contract before the 2023 season and again on a one-year, $2.9 million deal this offseason.

In 2023, Moseley appeared in one game for the Lions but did not record a statistic.