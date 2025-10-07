Lions CB Terrion Arnold Could Be Out For Season With Shoulder Injury, Set To Receive Additional Opinions

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Lions CB Terrion Arnold likely suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 5.

Detroit HC Dan Campbell said Arnold will be out for a while, and it seems like his season is in doubt. Pelissero also mentions Arnold is receiving additional medical opinions before making a final decision.

As of now, the Lions are without their top two cornerbacks in Arnold and D.J. Reed. Reed landed on injured reserve last week due to a hamstring injury.

Arnold, 22, was named first-team All-American following his redshirt sophomore season at Alabama in 2023. The Lions used the No. 24 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

Arnold is currently in the second year of his four-year, $14,343,710 contract that includes a $7,251,788 signing bonus with a $2,607,947 cap figure for the 2024 season. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Arnold has appeared in five games for the Lions and recorded 22 total tackles, five passes defended, and no interceptions.