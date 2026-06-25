Lions CB Terrion Arnold Facing Kidnapping, Robbery Charges

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports Lions CB Terrion Arnold was arrested and is facing four counts of kidnapping and armed robbery on Wednesday, hours after two defendants agreed to plea deals in a kidnapping and assault case they allegedly committed on Arnold’s behalf.

According to Birkett, Arnold surrendered to a warrant at the Orient Road jail in Tampa, Florida and remains in custody, with charges that carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The Florida state attorney’s office accused Arnold of “coordinating and directing” the robbery and beating of Arnold’s personal driver and two of the driver’s associates by several of Arnold’s co-defendants. This came after Arnold accused the driver of arranging the theft of more than $250,000 in cash and goods from an Airbnb in February, per Birkett.

According to Birkett, the driver denied involvement in said theft at the Airbnb, and the Largo police who investigated the theft consider the case inactive.

Per Colton Pouncy, Arnold’s camp issued the following statement:

“Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence.

There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations. Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences.

Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication.”

Arnold, 23, was named first-team All-American following his redshirt sophomore season at Alabama in 2023. The Lions used the No. 24 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

Arnold is currently in the second year of his four-year, $14,343,710 contract that includes a $7,251,788 signing bonus with a $2,607,947 cap figure for the 2024 season. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Arnold appeared in eight games for the Lions and recorded 31 tackles, an interception and eight pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Arnold as the news becomes available.