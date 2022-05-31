Lions Claim DL John Cominsky Off Waivers From Falcons

According to Aaron Wilson, the Lions have been awarded DL John Cominsky off waivers from the Falcons.
Cominsky, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Charleston and is a native of Barberton, Ohio.
He was wrapping up his four-year, $3 million rookie contract when he was let go by the Falcons.
In 2021, Cominsky appeared in four games and recorded two total tackles and one tackle for loss.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!