Lions Claim WR Josh Reynolds Off Waivers From Titans

Tom Pelissero reports that the Lions have claimed WR Josh Reynolds off waivers from the Titans on Wednesday.

Reynolds signed with the Titans this offseason in anticipation of a big role but was quickly buried on the depth chart.

Reports from Tuesday said that Reynolds asked for his release.

Reynolds, 26, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round in 2017 out of Texas A&M. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.04 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Reynolds signed a one-year deal with the Titans for the 2021 season as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Reynolds has appeared in five games for the Titans and caught 10 out of 13 targets for 90 yards and no touchdowns.