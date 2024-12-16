Lions Confirm DT Alim McNeill Tore His ACL

According to Adam Schefter, the Lions have confirmed DT Alim McNeill tore his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

It’s a massive blow for a Lions defense that has already been hit hard by injuries, especially on the defensive line. It’s also tough for McNeill because the standard nine to 12-month rehab timeline will push into next season.

McNeill, 24, was a two-year starter at NC State and a First-Team All-ACC as a junior. The Lions used the No. 72 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 draft on McNeill.

McNeill was in the final year of his four-year, $5,129,186 contract when he agreed to a brand new four-year extension worth $97 million and included $55 million guaranteed this past offseason.

In 2024, McNeill appeared in 14 games for the Lions and recorded 25 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.