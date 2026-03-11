Lions Created $32M In Cap Space With Jared Goff Restructure

According to Tom Pelissero, the Lions have restructured the contract for QB Jared Goff and created $32 million in cap space for this upcoming season.

Pelissero notes the Lions converted $40 million of Goff’s base salary into a signing bonus and added a void year to maximize the stretch.

Goff, 31, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams out of California back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $27.9 million when the Rams picked up Goff’s fifth-year option.

From there, the Rams signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million extension that included an NFL record $110 million guaranteed in 2019. However, Los Angeles traded Goff along with a massive package of picks after the 2020 season to the Lions for QB Matthew Stafford.

He had one more year deal remaining on his contract and was set to earn $27.3 million in 2024 before the team re-signed him to a four-year, $212 million extension before the 2024 season.

In 2025, Goff appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and completed 68 percent of his passes for 4,564 yards, 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions.