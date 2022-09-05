Lions Cut Four From Injured Reserve With Settlements

The Detroit Lions waived DT Eric Banks, DE Jashon Cornell, G Kevin Jarvis and DB C.J. Moore from injured reserve with settlements on Monday. 

Other moves from the Lions include:

Moore, 26, went undrafted out of Ole Miss back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Lions and made the 53-man roster as a rookie.

The Lions re-signed Moore to a one-year contract worth up to $2.4 million with $800,000 guaranteed this past March. 

In 2021, Moore appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 22 tackles and one interception.

