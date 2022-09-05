Lions Cut Four From Injured Reserve With Settlements

The Detroit Lions waived DT Eric Banks, DE Jashon Cornell, G Kevin Jarvis and DB C.J. Moore from injured reserve with settlements on Monday.

Other moves from the Lions include:

Lions claimed OL Drew Forbes off waivers from the Browns. (NFLTR)

off waivers from the Browns. (NFLTR) Lions placed OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

on injured reserve. (NFLTR) Lions re-signed QB Tim Boyle to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Moore, 26, went undrafted out of Ole Miss back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Lions and made the 53-man roster as a rookie.

The Lions re-signed Moore to a one-year contract worth up to $2.4 million with $800,000 guaranteed this past March.

In 2021, Moore appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 22 tackles and one interception.