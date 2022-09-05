Lions Re-Signing QB Tim Boyle To Practice Squad

Tom Pelissero reports that the Lions are re-signing QB Tim Boyle to their practice squad.

The following is a list of the team’s current practice squad players:

WR Maurice Alexander

LB Jarrad Davis

TE Derrick Deese

T Obinna Eze

TE Garrett Griffin

DL Bruce Hector

LB James Houston

RB Justin Jackson

WR Tom Kennedy

CB A.J. Parker

LB Anthony Pittman

T Dan Skipper

CB Saivion Smith

K Aldrick Rosas

RB Jermar Jefferson

QB Tim Boyle

Boyle, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky back in 2018. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and has remained on the team’s active roster for three years.

The Packers declined to tender Boyle an offer as a restricted free agent and he signed a one-year $2.5 million deal with the Lions last offseason.

In 2021, Boyle appeared in five games for the Lions and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 526 yards to go with three touchdowns and six interceptions.