Lions Re-Signing QB Tim Boyle To Practice Squad

Tom Pelissero reports that the Lions are re-signing QB Tim Boyle to their practice squad.
The following is a list of the team’s current practice squad players:
- WR Maurice Alexander
- LB Jarrad Davis
- TE Derrick Deese
- T Obinna Eze
- TE Garrett Griffin
- DL Bruce Hector
- LB James Houston
- RB Justin Jackson
- WR Tom Kennedy
- CB A.J. Parker
- LB Anthony Pittman
- T Dan Skipper
- CB Saivion Smith
- K Aldrick Rosas
- RB Jermar Jefferson
- QB Tim Boyle
Boyle, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky back in 2018. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and has remained on the team’s active roster for three years.
The Packers declined to tender Boyle an offer as a restricted free agent and he signed a one-year $2.5 million deal with the Lions last offseason.
In 2021, Boyle appeared in five games for the Lions and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 526 yards to go with three touchdowns and six interceptions.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!